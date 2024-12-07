As he himself has confessed, George Lucas regrets having sold him Lucasfilm to disney. But surely there is something he regrets the most, and that is giving wings to a certain infamous special star wars for television. In 1978, barely a year had passed since the success of A new hopeand wanting to take advantage C.B.S. reached a peculiar agreement with its director: to obtain the rights so that before The empire strikes back its protagonists appeared on television.

The result was the Holiday Specialwhere in fact they returned Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford…surrounded by really strange moves. The central argument of this program that he directed Steve Binder introduced us to Han Solo and Chewbacca coming aboard the Millennium Falcon to Kashyyyk: home planet of wookiewhere they would celebrate Life Day. Which, in effect, was still the modality wookie of terrestrial Christmas. This was the excuse for all kinds of occurrences, among which the most famous was an animated segment because, gulps, it was the one that introduced Boba Fett in society.

For things like this (and as much as it may be to Lucas, who has wanted his existence against the fruition of the Internet) the Holiday Special It is cult. In such a way that it has already slipped into the current phase of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has made “Life Day” canon, and there was an animated special of LEGO (he Happy Holidays Special) about four years ago. Very recently we have witnessed another example of this revaluation, with the arrival of Lost crew to the catalog of Disney+.

Lost crew is the latest series of Star Wars in real action. Developed by Jon Watts and Christopher Fordfocuses on the adventures of a group of children across the galaxy (guided by the enigmatic character of Jude Law). Such actions have favored Lost crew be inspired by Amblin production from the 80s, highlighting titles such as ET The Extraterrestrial and The Goonies. But those are not its only references, because in the two chapters that are already available we have come across a nod to… HolidaySpecial.

It happens in the house of Neel, the adorable elephant boy, when we see his little brothers gathered around a table enjoying a holographic show. His circus acrobatics connect directly with the Holiday Special and with another of its key characters: LumpyChewbacca’s son. In that CBS program Lumpy appeared entertaining himself with something very similar to the hologram of Neel’s house, establishing himself as a widespread toy in the galaxy.

Hopefully in the future of Lost crew (which ends with its eight episodes on January 15) there are other similar winks.

