All men are equal, but it happens that some are more so than others. The same thing happens with hobbies and their natural inclination towards cyclothymia. They all behave like teenagers with love. From euphoria to feeling down, most of the time there are no meaningful reasons to justify so much going up and down. And although this is a generalized behavior, it is time to surrender to the evidence that it is more pronounced among Barcelona fans.

The honeymoon with Hansi Flick is over. Nothing serious has happened. At most, we have noticed that sometimes the toilet lid does not go down. But since this is a very demanding marriage, this has allowed us to restore him to the status of a common man who knows a lot about football, but who does not reach the category of German demigod that we had assigned to him in the first third of the season.

We should be kissing the ground that the coach and his staff walk on

Even so, as we are more volatile than the price of some cryptocurrencies, it is enough to have left Mallorca with a score of goals for everything to return to its place. The love of the fan is that of the daisy: now yes, now no, now more, now less.

It’s Betis’ turn today, a team that hasn’t beaten Barça at the Benito Villamarín since the 2007-2008 season. A favorable place, as Seville is, for almost everything, when it comes to joy. If they win, Flick’s team would be one step away from being winter champion, a title that does not exist, but that most of the time anticipates (that’s what the statistics say) the future League champion.

The coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Hansi Flick Alejandro García / EFE

As soon as we recognize what the state of mind was at the end of last season, today we should be kissing the ground that the Barcelona coach and his squad walk on, regardless of the stumbling that has inevitably accompanied and will accompany the team at times.

Already well into the Advent period, without the intention of offending anyone and with a fully inclusive desire – like the Christmas lights of the Raval –, it is advisable to start creating the climate conducive to the upcoming festivities. A beautiful German Christmas carol comes in handy for what we are talking about: Or Tannenbaum (Oh, spruce)

The lyrics refer to the fidelity of the fir leaves, green with the heat of summer, but also with the snow of winter. We hobbies are not as loyal and unconditional as evergreen trees. But taking into account where we came from, it is obligatory to act this season as if we were, regardless of what happens in each section of the season. We have plenty of time to learn it by heart and sing it to Flick next December 21 against Atlético de Madrid: “O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum, wie treu sind deine Blätter!”

Read also