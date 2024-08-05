My Hero Academia ended after a decade of serialization. Kohei Horikoshi is the author of several manga that focus on issues of identity construction and heroism, his protagonists usually bring the natural essence of the hero, however, in the shonen staging, there are several characters who surpass Deku in various ways; and in view of the outcome of his story, we comment on other interesting heroes who are very different but that we continue to perceive as endowed with greatness.

Notably, criticism due to the end of My Hero Academia divides the fandom. On the one hand, Midoriya is perceived as a defeated hero, from the perspective that the boy is not seen as a victorious hero, since he loses the gift and although he partially recovers it, the hero as such no longer exists, he has no functions and also, the spirit is different in a world full of peace. Ending the villains involved blurring the heroes.

Now, the protagonist of My Hero Academia He is a character who, although he inspires others, no longer possesses the gift that illuminated the darkness in a world full of villains. However, the goal of generations and generations of heroes was fulfilled, and what was almost impossible at the beginning of the anime was achieved: evil was eradicated at its roots; a world without villains does not require heroes.

My Hero Academia had a sour ending, but it projects the essence of the series. However, there are still many superheroes from different anime that we have to think about now that Deku appears with his whole world…

My Hero Academia It brought together 430 manga chapters, the series consists of the work and an epilogue. Currently, the series brings together seven seasons.

Superheroes who are better than Deku from My Hero Academia

Undead Unluck – Andy, Undead

Undead Unluck It is one of Shuēisha’s most important new shonen, now what My Hero Academia leaves the catalog, and its second season was announced for 2025, we are prepared for the return of a group of heroes with powers that also have a peculiar strategy, because they are reversed.

Undead Unluck It is a shonen like no other, and it also brings back the characters who build a particular reality in which they try to save the world from other beings with powers. The delivery is one of the most praised, it also offers us a romance that is delicately crafted, as well as the mystery of the circumstances of the powers.

Andy is a hero who cannot die, so allied with Unluck, who makes him die at every moment, they are ready to plan various strategies with which to devour the world.

Inuyashiki – Ichiro Inuyashiki

Inuyashiki introduces us to two main characters, A young man and an old man who receive a gift from aliens, after which they become a kind of mecha, however, both characters have been mistreated by society and by their families. In this way, both now that they have power, they can decide whether to be heroes or villains.

The boy prefers to be a villain, while the protagonist prefers to be a hero, however, towards the end of the series, both will decide to protect the world and They will give us a DC and Marvel style ending, in which the heroes disappear to welcome another type of heroism, but they never say goodbye to evil, very unlike My Hero Academia.

One Punch Man – Saitama

Saitama is the most powerful hero in Z City and It is also one of the most powerful in the shonen series. The announcement of its third season already launched a couple of promotional teasers, and the designs of the main heroes have also been released, where there is also a society with an organization of heroes that have a rank that evaluates their power.

Saitama is a poorly rated hero and because of this, undervalued, however, among all the values ​​of humility of the hero archetype, he is the one who represents it best. On the other hand, his design is particular and is not usually the iconic image of the great heroes, however, it represents the devastating power that is characteristic of them.

Saitama defeats everyone with a single punch and seeks to protect everyone, as does Deku.

The Rising of the Shield Hero – Naofumi Iwatani

The shield hero arrives in a new world and hopes to have a different space in which to be another person, since in his reality, he did not have many opportunities and ended up being an outcast. However, the new space presents him with a “minor” power; he is the promised hero, but the one with the shield, he has no attack force and is not as recognized as the others.

After this and after several snubs he will have to grow and maintain his essence, the important thing is that he makes a couple of friends who will support him and remind him that he can be a hero.

Our shield hero is interesting because he remains faithful to his ideals despite suffering a new reality that marginalizes him again, after that, With all the strategy he will be able to overcome his own teammates in offensive power.

Source: Kinema Citrus study

We recommend: Review: Is the ending of My Hero Academia what we deserve?

Astro Boy – Astro

Astro Boy It is one of the first and largest anime that were released, it is a work that sustained the culture that we now know as Japanese subculture: anime, which refers to going against high art and what it represents in hierarchy of values.

However, it is much more than this, because introduced a machine-like hero who grows up with humans and has his mission: to save the world despite their differences. In other words, he is one of the oldest and most important heroes in shonen.

A society in which humans coexist with machines Astro Boy He was born as THE hero of the manga and anime.

My Hero Academia ended but the heroes will continue to exist, each of the superheroes we mentioned are important for their personalities and ways of seeing life, it is not true that they are “better” than Deku, but they do show us other facets of good, evil and the need to fight it in the world and in ourselves.

Now that it’s over My Hero AcademiaDo you dare to give any of these protagonists a chance?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.