Lorraine Alvarez she said “yes, I accept” with Álvaro Sarria Lancho in June 2022. Since then, she has been happier than ever in what she calls her “second round” in love and she has not thought of letting go since the bad experience that happened with her ex-partner Juan Mendoza. Likewise, the host of the Latina newscast assures that she does not plan to have more children in the future and that they are happy with the family they have formed. Although her partner is not a public figure, he is also linked to the world of communications. What does she do? Find out below.

What does Lorena Álvarez’s husband do?

Alvaro Sarria Lanchohusband of Lorena Álvarez, He is an audiovisual director by profession with more than 20 years of experience in the field.. In the same way, he has also ventured into the business world: he has a company in which he has worked with major brands for advertising spots on TV and social networks.

Likewise, his LinkedIn profile indicates the following: “I have been a Pre-Teacher and Head of Practice at the Faculty of CC. and AA. from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, from the courses of Video Workshop 1, Lighting and Videographic Aesthetics, Audio and Video Production, Image and Audio Registration, and Journalism Project”.

Meet Lorena Álvarez’s husband. Photo: Linkedin

How many years have Lorena Álvarez and her husband been in a relationship?

As Lorena Álvarez told on her Instagram account, she met Alvaro Sarria Lancho when she was a college student and he her teacher. “We met 17 years ago in college; he was my teacher and I was the student. Well, he finished college, we each moved on with his life, and three years ago we decided to start a relationship ”, explained.

In that sense, it’s been three and a half years since they started their relationship, and months after they got married.

Lorena Álvarez met his wife at the university. Photo: LR file

Lorena Álvarez affirms that Álvaro is the love of her life

The journalist Lorena Álvarez also shouts her love to the four winds forr Álvaro Sarria Lancho and she has assured that she hopes that he will be the man who accompanies her all her life.

“Yes, he is the love of my life because he is the person who agrees with my values, with my way of thinking, with what I expect from a man, so he brings together all that and more”, he has said on some occasion in the platform.