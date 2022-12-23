PS Murcia Friday, December 23, 2022, 16:29



The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, congratulates Christmas with a video in which he has appealed for the unity of all Murcians so that “together we overcome any difficulty.” In his minute-long message, and in which the president appears repositioning the pieces of a traditional nativity scene that have fallen as a result of bad weather, López Miras explains that he has experienced “many difficult situations” during his years as president, among which he cites the “terrible pandemic” and, now, “a time of uncertainty exacerbated by the unreasonableness of the war.”

“My responsibility has always been to work to solve each and every one of the problems with which we get up every day,” says the head of the regional Executive. To conclude, he congratulates the people of Murcia, who “with effort and work also get up every day to put the pieces back together, to help us overcome any difficulty together.” “Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”, concludes López Miras.