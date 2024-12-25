In this emotional time, Liverpool has made a great Christmas surprise for one of its most special fans: Isaac, a six-year-old boy who has a rare diseaseWolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a developmental disorder.

The little boy is a big fan of the red team and the stars of the team decided surprise him through Virgin Van Dijk and Mo Salahalthough other footballers and the coach were also part of the gift to Isaac.

As it appears in the video shared by Liverpool, the Dutch central defender appears at the child’s school asking for someone who is a great fan of the team and who also knows how to play the guitar.

Isaac, known on social media for playing Liverpool songs, He quickly raised his hand with a surprised face.. At that moment a great adventure began for the little one.

After talking with Salah and Van Dijk, Isaac heads to Liverpool training, where He was able to meet other stars such as Darwin Núñez, Robertson or Slot himselffirst team coach.

After witnessing the training, Salah and Van Dijk make him an unexpected proposal: “You know that we are obviously playing against Manchester City soon, right?” the Dutchman asks. “Would you like to go out into the country with me?”he added.

The Liverpool players kept their promise and little Isaac came out onto the pitch with Van Dijk before the red team faced Manchester City on December 1.

“When they first told us about their disabilities, we didn’t know what the future would hold. It honestly couldn’t have gone better. We are so lucky, really. He is a miracle“, the little boy’s mother ends up saying after this incredible experience.