Like every December 25, the traditional mass took place in the Sandringham church, in Norfolk, which the British royal family has attended for decades.

This year, the presence of Charles III and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate and William, has had a very important significance, since health has not accompanied the king and the princess in what has been the worst year of their lives.

In the traditional walking parade that the family carries out, among citizens Stationed on the sides of the path, a smiling Kate could be seen, dressed like her ‘mother-in-law’ in green. Both ladies were touched by accessories in the same color.

Along with Kate, her husband Guillermo, in a dark coat, and the couple’s three children: Jorge, Carlota and Luis, elegant and warm, because the weather threatened rain, as can be seen from the umbrellas that many attendees carried.

Charles, just like Queen Elizabeth did, He brings together all his immediate family members in this celebration: brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews…. Yes, Andrés, immersed in numerous scandals, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, with whom he lives, were missing. Eugenia, her minor hima, did not attend either. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who also stay at Christmas in California.