A man armed with a knife attacked two people in a shopping mall in Karmiel, Galilee, Israel. One young man died, the attacker was shot dead by police.

Hamas praised a knife attack in a shopping mall in Karmiel, northern Israel, that killed a 20-year-old. “One of our people’s heroes,” Hamas said in a statement describing the attacker, but did not claim responsibility. Hamas also called for increased action against Israeli soldiers and civilians because that is the only way to “defend the rights” of Palestinians and “liberate their land.”

Israeli security forces identified the attacker as Jawwad Omar Rubia, 21, from the Arab city of Nahf. Some of his relatives who work at the mall were arrested, the Haaretz newspaper reported. Nahf Mayor Muhammad Zuri condemned the attack, claiming good relations with the Jewish community.