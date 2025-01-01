He real Madrid wants to take advantage of the situation Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract ends on June 30and is trying to sign the English player in this winter market. Thus, the white club has already made a first offer for the full-back, according to The Times, which Liverpool has rejected.

With the Dani Carvajal’s long-term injuryReal Madrid appears as the great favorite to sign Alexander-Arnold in the event that he decides to leave Liverpool. However, at Anfield there is still confidence that the player decides to continue and therefore the outstanding leader of the Premier has rejected a first offer from the white team even at the risk that the footballer will also leave the club in the summer, but without leaving any money once his contract ends.

The Spanish team thus tries to get ahead of the rest of the possible candidates to take the English player, but the team grid has denied that Alexander-Arnold has communicated his intention to sign for Real Madrid. Liverpool have work to do in these months as Arne Slot’s men will have to think about negotiating the renewals of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk as well.