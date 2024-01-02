Gabriela Guillén has given birth to the son she was expecting from her relationship with Bertín Osborne, the first for her and the seventh for him. It was the program 'This is life' that confirmed that the businesswoman had given birth to her first-born child on December 31, the same day she was due. The television program also reported that the singer had not been informed since since the pregnancy was made public, the relationship between both parents had been cracking until the final breakup.

The first rumors of the possible birth arose following Gabriela's total disappearance from the public scene, since she has not been seen since last December 28. There has also been no movement on her social networks in recent days. In this sense, as reported in 'This is Life', mother and son are already at home accompanied by the maternal grandmother.

The one who didn't seem to have any idea about it was Eugenia Osborne, who was asked upon her arrival in Madrid after saying goodbye to 2023 in Fuerteventura: “My father is fine, but I don't know anything about this and you already know that I'm not going to talk about it.” », he responded to Europa Press.

Gabriela Guillén expressed a few days ago that she had not planned to announce the birth of her baby when the time came because she wanted to live it in peace, although there are those who consider that silence only seeks to protect an exclusive.

What is certain is that, once the little one is born, Bertín will be able to fulfill his wish to confirm his paternity through a DNA test as long as he meets the last condition that the mother has set, which is carried out at the National Institute of Toxicology. in order to have all the guarantees offered by the official body.