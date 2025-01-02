“I have eaten 5 grapes”. With that phrase and a very revealing image, Silvia Alonso She showed her followers that she had been one of the lucky ones to be on the night of December 31 on the RTVE balcony in Puerta del Sol.

The actress, David Broncano’s partner For more than two years, she wanted to accompany her boy in this very special task of presenting his first Chimes for the public corporation.

Accompanied by Lalachus, the man from Jaen welcomed the year as usual: with lots of humor and some mischieflike when they greeted – and focused – on Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, who were on a nearby balcony.

Alonso, who was very close to his partner at the key moment, just after 12 bellsshowed what was not seen on television, the back of everything that television prepares for this great moment.

Silvia Alonso. INSTAGRAM SILVIA ALONSO

In this case, showed how Broncano and Lalachus lived those moments of nerves but also of great excitementwhile the Madrid square was filled with fireworks for the occasion. Furthermore, she took the opportunity to focus on herself at that precise moment.