He President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lassowill defend himself this Tuesday against the accusation against him of alleged embezzlement, during the beginning of the Impeachment trial of censorship in the National Assembly (Parliament).

Congress requires 92 of the 137 votes to dismiss Lasso, accused of alleged embezzlement in the management of the state shipping company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec).

According to the complaints, the president, in power since 2021, he continued with a contract signed before his possession for the transportation of crude oil with the international group Amazonas Tanker, which left losses of more than six million dollars.

Instead, the president’s defense maintains that the contracts were signed under the previous administration of former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and that under Lasso’s mandate a review was requested from the Comptroller’s Office (Court of Accounts) to renew them under the conditions and observations made by that body.

Lasso did not appear before the Oversight Commission, but would do so before the Assembly in full.

In this Tuesday’s session, which will be installed at 10 in the morning, The two legislators designated as interpellants will intervene. For two hours, legislators must support the accusation against the president.

Then, President Guillermo Lasso will have three hours to defend himself against the accusation. According to local media such as El Comercio, the president would arrive in Congress around noon and could take less time for his defense.

The president of Congress explained that after the president’s intervention “there will be the right to reply and later the debate will be opened, which will determine the fate of the head of state regarding the sanction or not.”

During the debate period, each legislator will have 10 minutes to intervene. Then, Voting will take place 72 hours after the aforementioned debate has ended.

