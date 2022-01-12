press cabinet The Netherlands rebels against lockdown and is crying out for relaxation

The Netherlands is tired of the lockdown. An unambiguous cry for help is heard from The Hague from all over the country: ‘it can’t go on like this’. Municipalities, provinces and entrepreneurs see the support for the strict corona measures disappearing like snow in the sun. The resistance is growing. This means that the pressure on the cabinet in the run-up to Friday’s press conference is increasing.