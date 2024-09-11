Argentina lost his second match in this 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Colombian National Team was the executioner of the team led by the Coach Lionel Scaloni who suffered and showed very dull football.

Lionel Scaloni, Before the match, he complained about the time of the match in Barranquilla. After his team’s defeat, on the 8th date of the qualifiers, he touched on the subject of the weather again and did not hesitate to complain again.

Scaloni protested again

“The timing of the match is not good, it could have been played at 5, 6, 7 in the afternoon. I don’t think it’s healthy for the players to develop their potential, the heat is the same for both teams, that’s how it is, but it’s obvious that the conditions for watching a spectacle are not good. Especially for two teams that are so high up in the standings, but that’s no excuse,” he explained.

Scaloni congratulated Colombia for the victory, but focused on the dubious plays. The coach explained that the foul against Daniel Munoz, which led to the penalty in favor of Colombia, never existed.

“We congratulate Colombia. I think we played a good game, given the circumstances. We stood up for ourselves at all times and could have even won. We don’t like losing, after the penalty there was practically no play. That’s what bothered me a bit, that’s what I saw,” he said.

“In reality, if I have to focus on something, it is the penalty play. He saw it. I honestly don’t mean that I don’t see it. Football is a football in which you also have to look at what is around you. What Muñoz did, he didn’t protest at any time, welcome to his team, that’s it, there’s no need to dwell on it. The penalty conditioned the game. We could have tried to tie it, but it’s clear that, above all, on a psychological level, it hit them and made us nervous. And we even had the chance to tie it,” he added.

The strategist of Argentina He also complained about the Chilean referee Piero Maza and the VAR: “What I believe, and I have always said this, is that I would like to see the referee’s first image improved. It should not be what it seems, he should see the whole image. If they show the one where there is apparently a touch, I have always said that. It is not an excuse, it fell to the other side, this time it was to the opponent and that’s it.”

He also pointed out that in the first half there was a foul against Julian Alvarez in the Colombian area, but he never went to review it. “He should see them all, it affects the referee, that’s what I think, these are things that I’m not going to change. We left it there because sometimes you say one word too many and you can be sanctioned. If he spoke afterwards they will say that we don’t know how to lose.”

The Colombian Senior Team is winning against Argentina 1-0 with a goal from Mosquera. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

HAROLD YEPES

