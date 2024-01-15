James Rodriguez, Little by little, he has managed to regain that shine that made him one of the best players in the world in his position ten years ago. The cucuteño found in Sao Paulo a club that has sheltered him and has allowed him to gain a competitive rhythm after his frustrated steps through Al-Rayyan and Greek Olympics.

However, in recent weeks there has been speculation about a possible departure from the São Paulo team, and its future is unknown due to the change of command that shook the current champion of the Brazil Cup.

Dorival Junior, who little by little was recovering the flashes and brushstrokes of James, He left his position to be the new coach of Brazil, in his place he arrived Thiago Carpini, a coach with zero experience in the first division.

The young 39-year-old coach comes from commanding Youth in the second division of Brazilclub with which he achieved promotion to Brazilian.

It is a centralized '10' that we have to adapt to get the best out of it

This Monday, in a press conference organized by the club, Carpini He was consulted about the position and importance that the Colombian will have in the São Paulo team, his response was forceful.

“It is a centralized '10' that we have to adapt to get the best out of it. He has a more specific role, the others have more alternatives, a variety of roles,” he explained. Thiago when talking about James.

After sending the message to James that he must adapt to new roles, Carpini winked at the Colombian's game and talked about the idea he wants to establish.

“I like a more imposing game, a more supported game, with possession. I don't really like this long ball game, a goal kick,” said Carpini.

Praise from a former Real Madrid to James Rodríguez

The former Brazilian player Muricy Ramalho, who had a passage through real Madrid and who today serves as the sports coordinator of Sao Paulo He did not hide his weakness for James and sent a message that excites the club's fans.

“James He is a spectacular, unique player, we see him training every day, it is something spectacular. Brazilian football today is very intense, it is not just the technical part, the physical part is fundamental,” he highlighted. Ramalho.

It should be noted that James Rodríguez joined the São Paulo preseason a few days ago and he has been the protagonist in the photos taken by the club in the training sessions, which indicates that his future is in the tricolor.

