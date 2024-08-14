TO Lionel Messi only has one title left to fight for with Inter Miami, the MLS one. His club has felt his absence and on Tuesday he said goodbye to the Leagues Cup, a tournament that brings together teams from the top American division and Liga MX.

Inter Miami squandered a two-goal lead in the final half hour of the match and ended up losing 3-2 to Columbus Crew, the team of Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández, who with that victory reached the quarter-finals.

Despite having the Uruguayan Luis Suárez and the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the pink team continues to miss Messi on the field, who has not been able to play since he injured an ankle in the Copa América final, which they won 1-0 against Colombia on July 14.

He has not played with Inter Miami since June 1st, in a 3-3 draw against St. Louis City, where he scored the first goal. The following week he joined the national team to play in the Cup.

Messi’s incapacity was estimated at between six and eight weeks, which means he is almost ruled out of even playing in the double qualifying matchday in September. On the 5th of that month, Argentina will host Ecuador and five days later will visit Colombia.

Drake Callender highlights the importance of Messi

However, Messi remains very aware of what is happening with his team and that was acknowledged by goalkeeper Drake Callender, who has acted as captain of Inter Miami during the absence of the Argentine star.

“I think it’s been unfortunate not to have him around for the last couple of months. He’s someone you always want to have playing, helping us win games. Of course it has been difficult, but I think other players have stepped up their work and have become important during his absence,” Callender said at a press conference.

“He always helps, even when he is not playing. He is working with the coach every day. It is important for the boys to see how he takes care of himself, how he works with his injury. Hopefully we can get him back soon,” he added.

