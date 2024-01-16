The Portuguese has coached a total of nine teams in his extensive sporting career of more than 20 seasons in professional football. Benfica, Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs and Roma are the teams he managed during his illustrious career.
It was his first team as a coach and he was only in the position for a few months. In September 2000, Mourinho relieved Jupp Heynckes, of whom he was assistant, but the Portuguese resigned on December 5 after the club denied him a renewal.
In July 2001 he signed for Uniao Leiría, which he classified 4th in the Portuguese League and made the jump to Porto.
Due to the poor results at the club, they were almost out of the fight for the league title and on the verge of not qualifying for any European competition. Mou's arrival to a squad full of stars was the best combination that the Portuguese club needed. In 2003, he won his first Super League with a record 27 wins. Mourinho won the second Champions League in the club's history in the 2003-04 season with a 3-0 victory over Monaco in the final.
He arrived in June 2004, becoming the highest-paid technical director in the world with a salary of 4.2 million euros. That same season he managed to win the second English league title with Chelsea FC in 50 years. In total during the two seasons in the “blues” he won 3 Premiere League, 3 League Cups, 1 FA Cup and 1 Community Shield.
He arrived at the club in June 2008, the following season José Mourinho would win the historic treble with the “squadra” Italian being champion of Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. After winning the historic orejona with the Milan team, Florentino Pérez convinced him to be coach of Real Madrid.
After playing his first season as Merengue coach, he managed to win the Copa del Rey in 2011, defeating Barcelona by a score of 1-0 in the final. After constant disputes with the press and some players like Iker Casillas who did not accept some of the coach's decisions in his third season, on May 20, 2013, Florentino Pérez announced, “by mutual agreement”, the departure of the Portuguese. With Real Madrid he also won a Spanish league and a Spanish Super Cup.
He was in charge of United for three seasons in which he won: A UEFA Europa League, after beating Ajax 2-0 in Solna. A Community Shield after defeating Leicester City 2-1 at Wembley, this being Mourinho's first title and finally a League Cup after defeating Southampton 3-2.
He arrived at the Spurs on November 20, 2019 as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino and was dismissed on April 19, 2021, when Ryan Mason took charge of the team as interim. The Portuguese did not win any title as Tottenham manager.
In its first year it won the UEFA Conference League and in the second it reached the final of the Europa League, where it tied 1-1 and lost 4-1 on penalties against Sevilla. Beyond these sporting impacts, Mourinho also received several sanctions for his protests and criticism of the referees, something that did not go down well with the club's American owners. The Roma directors fired the technical director and the main reasons have to do with the fact that the expectations of the season were not met.
