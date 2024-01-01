Here is the new name of Sauber

Sauber has chosen the name with which it will appear on the track starting from the 2024 season. As communicated by the team a few minutes ago, the name will be Stake F1 Teamhowever already anticipated in teaser which was scheduled to meet on New Year's Eve for the new name of the team.

Founded in 2017 by a group of technology and betting entrepreneurs, Stake is a leading global brand in the betting, entertainment and lifestyle sectors: it will be Sauber's exclusive Title Partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, taking on the exclusive team naming rights until Audi arrives in 2026. The partnership between Stake and Sauber began in 2023.

The words of Alunni Bravi

“Last season represented the beginning of Stake's journey into Formula 1, and this new role represents the natural and exciting next step on this journey“, commented Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi. “Stake has not only managed to leverage Formula 1's growing fan base to enhance its community, but has also introduced a whole new audience to the sport, benefiting not only our team, but also all other F1 participants . We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake's ambassadors, including Argentine soccer legend Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla. 2024 will be a new page and the opportunity to do more, better and go even further – we look forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season“.

Craven's words

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring a new and electrifying identity to our Formula 1 team, kicking off the season with a bold name, Stake F1 Team. Fueled by a deep passion for speed, innovation and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights from 2024 onwards“, added Stake co-founder Edward Craven. “The next few years will be an exciting ride, with mind-blowing activities that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, hold on tight and stay tuned as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future“.

The presentation

The new car from the Hinwil team will be presented on February 5, the same day as the Williams. Fans will therefore be able to admire the new C44, for which there is a lot of anticipation: a clear change in livery is also possible in terms of style, references and colours, considering the new name of the car. For now, Sauber and Williams are the first to present themselves to the fans, while Ferrari will do so on February 13th.