LEVEL-5 has revealed the games and events for the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th SeptemberThe company has revealed that everyone who visits their pavilion will get a Clear File dedicated to his upcoming games. Furthermore, by trying the games you can get exclusive prizes.

Here is the game lineup:

DECAPOLICE – video presentation

– video presentation FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – live broadcast, playable demo – those who play it will get a bandana with an original design.

– live broadcast, playable demo – those who play it will get a bandana with an original design. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – live broadcast, playable demo – those who play it will get a fan inspired by Raimon’s jersey.

– live broadcast, playable demo – those who play it will get a fan inspired by Raimon’s jersey. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – live broadcast, playable demo – those who play it will get a keychain.

The company announced that the live broadcast will take place next September 26th starting at 3:00 pm (Italian time)and inside it will reveal news about the three flagship titles present this year during the TGS. At the moment it has not yet been announced on which platforms it will be possible to follow the live.

Source: LEVEL-5 away Gematsu