According to what was published by the weekly magazine “Chi”, the rumors about the possible separation between the VIP couple are confirmed. Their paths have separated

The weekly “Who” has confirmed with the publication of its latest issue the rumours that have been circulating for some time about the alleged separation between the dancer Elena D’Amario and the actor Massimiliano Caiazzo. Rumors that had also been fueled by the fact that they had spent a summer season away from each other.

Unlike the previous summer, this year Elena would not have taken part in the party organized by Massimiliano last August 28th to celebrate his 27th birthday.

A love that apparently ended after a year of relationship.

The summer spent apart and Elena’s absence from the party organized for Massimiliano’s birthday had led the couple’s large group of fans and followers to fear for the fate of their relationship.

The latest issue of the weekly magazine made this separation official Who. In fact, between the lines of the magazine we read: “The crisis has deepened and their paths have separated. The passion between them had exploded in a very short time after meeting, so much so that they decided to go and live together in Romto”.

The actual causes of this breakup have not yet been revealed, nor have the parties directly involved expressed themselves clearly about their alleged separation.

Massimiliano Caiazzo: “It’s difficult to carve out moments of intimacy”

The reasons for the alleged separation between Elena D’Amario and Massimiliano Caiazzo are still mysterious. Unlike their private lives, they are both apparently experiencing an important path from a professional point of view.

Just one year ago the actor, made famous for his role in Sea Outin an interview with TAG24 Of Unicusano he declared:

“This period is made of an explosion of satisfactions both from a serial and cinematographic point of view, but I keep my feet on the ground and my head on work. Today it can be difficult to carve out moments of intimacy”.

A statement that, in light of their current sentimental situation, could have contributed to the actual separation.