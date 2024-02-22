The new drivers also optimize the performance of Nightingale, the new PvE survival game, which supports DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies. Let's see the list of the four optimized games:

NVIDIA launched the new ones today Game Ready Drivers for owners of GeForce video cards, together with the beta of the new one NVIDIA Apps a software that modernizes and unifies the NVIDIA control panel and GeForce Experience in a single interface.

NVIDIA Apps: all applications in one panel

The goal of the NVIDIA App is to simplify the process of updating your PC with the latest drivers while quickly installing and accessing various applications proprietary, such as GeForce Now, NVIDIA Broadcast and Ominverse.

Thanks to a unified control centerthe app also allows you to precisely adjust game and driver settings in a single screen, while introducing a modified in-game overlay to make it easier to access gameplay recording tools, overlays monitoring and filters.

In this regard, with the launch of NVIDIA Apps have been added new AI-powered Freestyle filters: RTX HDR adds High Dynamic Range to SDR games on supported displays, while RTX Dynamic Vibrance enhances the control panel's Digital Vibrance feature.

If you are interested, you can download the NVIDIA App beta at this address.