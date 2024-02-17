Mild temperatures and spring already knocking on the door at the end of February. And here sneezing, watery eyes, conjunctivitis and asthma begin to make themselves felt. If climate change appears difficult to stop, how can we defend ourselves from this anticipated allergy season? “It has begun and prevention must begin in childhood, as there is certainly a genetic predisposition to allergies, but not only that. It must be considered that allergens also enter our organism through the respiratory mucosa but above all through the intestinal mucosa, which in first months of life it is very permeable, favoring the passage of large molecules. To ensure that the walls of the intestinal barrier develop adequately and do not allow the passage of molecules such as allergens, attention must be paid to the foods that make up the child's diet“. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Mauro Minellispecialist in allergology and immunology and responsible for the South of the Italian Foundation for Personalized Medicine.

“In this regard, numerous studies have confirmed the need to include foods such as eggs and wheat after the sixth month of life when the intestinal barrier has already developed – remarks Minelli – It is therefore important to take care of our microbiota, as the bacteria present in the intestines of children in the first weeks of extrauterine lifeif not adequately calibrated, could influence the development of the immune system and predispose to a greater risk of developing allergies and other dysfunctions.”

According to recent statistical data, in Italy “the allergy sufferers would represent approximately 20% of the population, and the phenomenon appears to be constantly growing, especially among younger people and women. Furthermore, according to research validated by the main scientific societies of reference, 50% of people report having had an allergic disorder at least once in their life. Already in past years there were those who had estimated ('Pediatrics', 2006) that, in our time, one child in two would be allergic – observes the immunologist – The role of heredity is decisive: a child with parents allergic people have a 12% chance of experiencing allergic disorders. If only one of the parents is allergic, the possibility of the child developing an allergy rises to around 20%, which becomes 50% if both parents are allergic, and even increases up to 80% in the child with allergic and symptomatic mother and father”.

Returning to the anticipation of the allergenic season, Minelli explains that “with the increase in global warming, the pollination phase of arboreal and herbaceous plants begins earlier and lasts longer with a consequent greater availability of airborne pollen allergens which may persist in the atmosphere for decidedly longer times than those in which we have been living until now. get used to it. What affects these certainly critical elements for those with allergies is above all the rise in temperature, but also atmospheric pollutants, the spread of new plants for ornamental or productive use, the different methods of use and treatment of the soil”.

Patients suffering from allergies “can now count on the use of not only conventional drugs but also… probiotics and bacterial-derived products, the so-called post-biotics. Which, however, will have to be appropriately discriminated and selected, certainly taking into account the phylogenetic affiliation and the functional qualities of the probiotic bacteria, but above all the specific needs of the individual subject – suggests the immunologist – And, from a now very large scientific literature, it is possible infer that early contact with probiotic bacteria can help the body avoid developing allergic hypersensitivity. In reality, already at the beginning of the 2000s a series of studies demonstrated the preventive capacity of probiotics against the onset of early allergic manifestations in children at high genetic risk of developing allergies”.

“So the basic therapeutic aids to support the communes certainly remain to be considered allergies such as rhinitis, conjunctivitis, asthma or asthmatic equivalents which mostly manifest themselves with cough, wheezing and possible dyspnoea, disorders for which, in addition to topical and/or systemic antihistamines and cortisone, also some monoclonal antibodies specifically oriented against sensitive targets responsible for allergic manifestations. But let's not overlook the potential that can arise from the correct manipulation of the intestinal microflora in regulating and supporting the functions of the immune system, perhaps starting from prevention”, he concludes.