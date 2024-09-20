The green light in the US for the first ‘do-it-yourself’ vaccine against seasonal flu. It’s called FluMist, it’s in nasal spray format and can be done without having to contact a healthcare professional. It’s possible to self-administer it, or have it ‘sprayed’ by another person, as long as they’re over 18. This was announced by the Drug Agency, Fda.

FluMist, from MedImmune, is an attenuated virus vaccine approved for the prevention of influenza A and B viruses in people aged between 2 and 49 years oldexplains the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has been used safely and effectively for several years. The U.S. regulatory agency authorized it in 2003 for use in people ages 5 to 49, and in 2007 it also included children ages 2 to 5. Until now, however, it had to be administered by a health care professional. From today, however, the options become two: the vaccine can be administered by a health care worker in health care settings (including pharmacies), or it can be self-administered or administered by a non-health care worker aged 18 years or older. A prescription is still required to obtain it.

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self-administration or caregiver administration provides a new option for individuals and families to receive a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine, potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Annual vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza, which causes illness in a substantial portion of the U.S. population each year and can lead to serious complications, including hospitalization and death.”

According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 2010 and 2023, influenza caused 9.3 million to 41 million cases of illness, 100,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, and 4,900 to 51,000 deaths each year in the United States.

The Most commonly reported side effects of FluMist, the FDA reports, are fever in children ages 2 to 6; runny nose and nasal congestion in people ages 2 to 49; and sore throat in adults ages 18 to 49.

People interested in self-administering the vaccine or having a caregiver administer it will be able to purchase FluMist through an online pharmacy. When they order it, they will complete a suitability test. If they pass, the pharmacy will fill the prescription and ship the vaccine to the address the purchaser provided, along with instructions for use, storage and disposal. FluMist can then be administered to family members for whom the prescription is valid. Children ages 2 to 17 are recommended to be administered by a caregiver.