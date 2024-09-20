The Peak of syncytial virus infection in children is between November and December and lasts until February-March, experts say. But how will the Regions move to administer the vaccine? With a note, the Ministry of Health, which yesterday announced that it wanted to make the treatment available free of charge throughout Italy, says that today “a meeting of the heads of departments and general directors of Prevention and Health Planning with the president and the technical scientific director of Aifa took place, regarding the monoclonal antibody for respiratory syncytial virus infections” Rsv. And “the need to identify a rapid solution to eliminate disparities in treatment in the Regions in the recovery plan regarding the use of monoclonal. For this reason, Aifa was asked to evaluate and indicate the most suitable and fastest path to achieve the objective”. The clarification comes after the controversy that arose following the announcement by the Ministry of Health of wanting to make it available free of charge in all Regions for the treatment of newborns.

As Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN), reminded Adnkronos Salute regarding the drug capable of preventing 90% of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), “it is important that in November we are ready and that we can begin administering the new antibody throughout the country, without differences. This is what they assured us and we naturally welcomed this hypothesis with great satisfaction”.

“We hope – hopes the president of neonatologists – that in a reasonable time we can begin to administer this antibody”. It is a preventive treatment.