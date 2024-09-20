The Uap, theNational Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, asks that “the current Lea and the current tariff nomenclature be maintained with the 75% indexation from year to year like all suppliers”. Wednesday 25th September in Rome the event is scheduled that will bring together the major trade associations of outpatient clinics, polyclinics and private hospitals, representing over 27 thousand healthcare facilities in the area. “It is inconceivable that private facilities are subject to regional authorizations and compliance with over 420 requirements requested by Legislative Decree no. 502/1992, while pharmacies can provide the same healthcare services only with a municipal authorization to sell products – he states Mariastella GiorlandinoUap president – And it is bizarre that so many millions of euros are allocated for screenings without any clinical-diagnostic value. On the one hand, money is offered, on the other, cuts are made due to the alleged unavailability of funds in healthcare. Are these funds there or not? From what we understand, the State Accounting Office has been allocating funds to the Regions for years for the nomenclature and for the new Lea”.

The Uap therefore asks that “the ‘Competition’ decree (which would be more correct to call the Transparency decree) be definitively suspended, as it is inapplicable to healthcare facilities, which are real private non-state-owned facilities, with over 400 thousand employees, which cannot risk making many employees lose their jobs and that we do not give in to pressure from lobbies and multinationals – continues Giorlandino – Finally, we ask that all the facilities that do not reach 200 thousand services can be aggregated in a network, considering the strangeness that for healthcare facilities, compliance with a regional budget is required, while pharmacies are not subject to any control of public money nor to compliance with territorial needs”.

“Therefore – concludes Giorlandino – all of us together, united to unite (like the name of one of the associations present), we seek answers, clarity, transparency and respect for the law by the intervening authorities, also to protect the medical profession and against the attacks of which we have recorded dramatic reports even recently”.

Currently, explains the Uap, “the current tariffs have been frozen since 1991 and all the facilities that provide health services with regional authorizations are crushed by rules that require stringent requirements, while the Government has allocated over 120 million euros in the last 3 years to pharmacies for the execution of screenings for which no one assumes civil and criminal liability in the event of diagnostic errors, therefore lacking requirements and appropriateness. On the contrary, there is still discussion about the cuts to be made to the Tariff Nomenclature and to the Lea, which last year were supposed to undergo an 80% cut, postponed to 2025, which would have involved the companies and especially the public hospitals of the Regini in the recovery plan”.