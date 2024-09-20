Taking care of 1 million children in the next 3 years. This is the goal of the Pope’s Global Alliance for Children’s Health, a new global network for health and humanitarian assistance to the little ones. A network that brings together hospital facilities around the world, launched by the American non-profit ‘Patrons of the World’s Children Hospital’, to which Pope Francis entrusted this mission last May 11, at the suggestion of Mariella Enoc. “Children are the seed of our future. With children we can build a new world”: with these words the promoters and partners of the initiative were welcomed in audience by the Pope.

The alliance has two objectives. On the one hand, to create a global childhood network, a true humanitarian community coordinated by the Organizing Committee of World Children’s Day, led by Father Fortunato and Aldo Cagnoli. On the other, to create a network dedicated to the care of minors throughout the world and to provide specialized support to health personnel in the field because, as the pontiff emphasized, “there are incurable diseases, but there are no incurable children.”