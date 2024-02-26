Atalanta, Gasperini: “Rigorino? It's like that with VAR, but we're in credit with Milan.” Pioli: “Certain things bother me”

“Orsato went to the VAR to see it and gave it to him. This year they give penalties like this with technology, I have never been in favor of this type of penalty but against Milan we have a lot of credit to work off about this topic. I agree, however, that in this football some penalties are given that are perplexing, I don't like it very much. Sometimes the episode is for, other times against”, the words of Giampiero Gasperini commenting on the penalty awarded to Atalanta for an intervention by Giroud on Holm.



“Certain things bother me, but very, very annoying”, Stefano Pioli's comment at the press conference on Gasperini's words.

Milan, Pioli: “The penalty wasn't there for Atalanta”

“The penalty wasn't there. For two reasons: because Holm puts his hands in his face and Orsato goes to see this penalty for the fall from hands in his face and Giroud never takes it in his face and then because it's not an Orsato penalty, he never whistled like that”, the words of Stefano Pioli in the press conference on the penalty converted by Koopmeiners which allowed Atalanta to equalize the goal that gave AC Milan the lead scored by Leao. Eleven penalties against Milan this year… “Maybe sometimes we got individual situations wrong and were naive. The other thing I will say is that we attack a lot, but we don't take many. We have to be smart.”

Milan, Pioli: “Leao? One of his best performances”

“Leao? I think it was one of his best performances, in terms of quality and continuity. He attacked continuously. I will make her weigh this performance, she has these possibilities and she must exploit them. It doesn't depend on anyone, only on him. I will speak with him to understand what he did differently, explains Stefano Pioli in the press room at the end of Milan-Atalanta.

Pioli to MilanTV: “We're a bit disappointed, we dominated. Leao scored a sensational goal”

“We deserved the victory, I'm also a bit disappointed like my boys, However, I am happy with the great performance, we defeated Atalanta after having also played in the Cup, we are sorry because we wanted and could have won.” the words of Stefano Pioli on Milan TV after the 1-1 draw with Atalanta. The defeat in Monza has been overcome. “Yes, I think we did it, we didn't do well in Monza, Thursday's match wasn't easy to manage with such a clear advantage, then Rennes also played well. Tonight there will be few things I will say to the boys on Tuesday about the match, we did well.” On Leao's match. “He scores a sensational goal, but I really appreciated his dedication and desire to always play during the match. I'm happy for Rafa, he has to get it into his head that he has to be this type of player.”

Koopmeiners responds to Leao, 1-1 between Milan and Atalanta and the Rossoneri -13 behind Inter

The big match of the 26th day of Serie A between Milan and Atalanta ends in a draw. The Rossoneri took the lead after 3 minutes with Leao but were joined by a penalty from Koopmeiners in the 42nd minute. In the second half the home team had a monologue, but they were unable to find the winning streak and were still slowing down after the defeat in Monza last week. Mian is third in the standings with 53 points, 13 less than leaders Inter and 4 less than second-placed Juventus. The Bergamo team interrupt the series of 5 victories in a row but remain unbeaten in the championship in 2024 and reach 46 points, two points behind Bologna in 4th place.

Milan-Atalanta 1-1, Leao show, Koopmeiners equalised. The news

Milan started with their foot on the accelerator and took the lead after just three minutes. Leao breaks through on the left, leaps past two players, enters the area and shoots to the far post, beating Carnesecchi. In the 12th minute, the guests attempted a reply with a collective action concluded by the former De Ketelaere with a shot that ended not far outside Maignan's goal. In the 17th minute Atalanta tries again with De Ketelaere who passes the ball backwards for Koopmeiners and Adli does well to eliminate his chance to shoot. In the 20th minute, a chance for Loftus-Cheek who, following a cross from the right, intervenes with his head, sending the ball just over.

At the half hour mark, another progression from Leao on the left ended with a cross to the center which none of his teammates reached in time. In the 37th minute the Rossoneri protested for a handball in the penalty area by Holm, after a consultation with the VAR the referee allowed it to continue. In the 42nd minute there were also protests following a tackle by Giroud on Holm in the Rossoneri area, Orsato went to review the episode at the VAR and awarded the penalty to Atalanta. From 11 meters Koopmeiners surpasses Maignan and makes it 1-1, a score that goes to half-time.

At the start of the second half Gasperini appears with Lookman and Zappacosta in place of De Ketelaere and Holm. Milan plays the match with the Orobic players careful not to concede any space. In the 16th minute Calabria, who had come on for a few minutes for Florenzi, challenged Carnesecchi in a difficult save with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. In the 23rd minute Leao accelerates and passes the ball to Loftus Cheek, the English midfielder is unable to hit the target from a good position. A minute later Milan were once again close to taking the lead, Leao fed Pulisic who flew in and finished: the ball went just wide.

At the half hour mark, another attempt by the home team with a shot from outside by Loftus Cheek: a very powerful shot which Carnesecchi uses his fists on. In the 35th minute, a double goal for Milan, first an attempt by Leao with a save by Carnesecchi and then Giroud with a save on the line by Zappacosta. In the final, the home team still takes the lead but without managing to create further dangers in Carnesecchi's area.