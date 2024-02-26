Peskov: The Kremlin could not exert pressure in the situation with Navalny’s body

The Kremlin has nothing to do with the issue of handing over the body of Alexei Navalny, who served time in IK-3 (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist, as well as an undesirable organization and banned in Russia) and could not provide pressure in this situation. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by TASS.

Answering a question about the situation with Navalny’s body, Peskov emphasized that such issues, in principle, do not fall within the competence of the Kremlin.