The discussion about electoral conditions in Venezuela reached Brussels. This in view of the presidential elections in 2024 that still do not have a date, but that constitutionally correspond to that period.

The presidents of France, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia sat at the same table along with the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and the opposition figure Gerardo Blyde.

It is the first time that a higher-level representation of Chavismo attends a meeting of this type, since in the previous ones Jorge Rodríguez, president of parliament, had done so.

The discussion focused on trying to find a kind of formula for the presidential elections, the head of European diplomacy said on Tuesday.

This is because the Venezuelan opposition has denounced that there are neither democratic nor competitive conditions to go to an electoral contest.

Currently, the opponents of Nicolás Maduro are trying to hold primaries to define the opposition candidate, however, three of the applicants have already been disqualified, including María Corina Machado, who leads the polls.

We inform the country that our Coordinator @GerardoBlyde was invited by the president @EmmanuelMacron to a meeting held yesterday Monday with presidents of Latin America and the counterpart of the Venezuelan regime in Brussels, to detail our demands as a delegation. — Delegation of the Unitary Platform – Negotiation (@DelegacionUVzla) July 18, 2023

The meeting in Brussels was called by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who on other occasions has promoted these meetings.

According to Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union, the discussion focused on how to “advance to holding elections in an inclusive way, free elections that can be recognized by the international community.”

At the meeting, Borrell once again offered to send an electoral observation mission to Venezuela, provided that the country follows the recommendations that the Brussels envoys formulated after the last elections.

Last week, the chief government negotiator and president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, ruled out the EU sending an electoral delegation for the 2024 elections.

I did not want to waste my time at the III EU-CELAC Summit to answer the US errands in the person of @MaritoAbdo . I only remind him that before leaving the presidency he honors the debt he has with Venezuela instead of his empty monologue. Venezuela will never bow down! — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) July 18, 2023

The dispatch of that mission was not decided, Borrell said. “I barely offered that possibility.” A source from the French delegation said that Blyde participated in the meeting “at the initiative” of Macron.

The EU sent an observation mission to Venezuela at the end of 2021 for the regional and municipal elections and highlighted progress, but also criticized “the arbitrary disqualification of candidates.” At the beginning of July, the EU had expressed its “deep concern” about the disqualification of candidates for public office in Venezuela, such as the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado.

• The guarantee that Venezuelans can win democracy through a process of truly free and competitive elections. • Respect for the primary elections. • The urgent release of all political prisoners and the end of political persecution. — Delegation of the Unitary Platform – Negotiation (@DelegacionUVzla) July 18, 2023

A joint declaration signed by all parties indicated that the leaders called for a political negotiation leading to the organization of fair, transparent and inclusive elections for all, allowing the participation of all those who so wish in accordance with the law.”

This, the note added, “must be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions of any kind, with a view to their total lifting.”

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

