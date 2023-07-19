According to the statement, the two presidents consulted on coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and Iran’s growing defense partnership with Russia.
The statement indicated that the discussions between the two parties dealt with the following:
- Emphasizing the strength of the relationship between the United States and Israel, which is based on shared democratic values.
- The need for a consensus-based approach in the judicial reform package.
- Ongoing collaboration to develop technology-based solutions to shared global challenges such as climate change, pandemics and food security.
- President Biden renewed his commitment to maintaining a path to achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
- The US President stressed the need to take additional measures to improve the security and economic situation in the West Bank and to prevent terrorist acts.
