Maria Lasitskene won the All-Russian start “The Way to Olympus” and burst into tears

Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene won the All-Russian athletics competition “The Way to Olympus”, which took place in Moscow. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The 29-year-old athlete showed a result of 1.91 meters, which allowed her to win. In triumphant status, she tried to raise the bar and conquer a height of 1.96 meters. Lasickene burst into tears before the third attempt.

The second place was taken by Alexandra Yaryshkina, who showed the result of 1.89 meters. Third place went to Tatyana Ermachenkova (1.86 meters).

At the end of February, many international sports organizations stopped allowing Russians to compete on the recommendation of the IOC. In some disciplines, such as football, athletics, and figure skating, athletes are completely suspended. In motorsport, cycling, tennis and chess, Russians continue to perform in a neutral status.