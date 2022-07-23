Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

US President Biden has been infected with Corona. The symptoms are “difficult”. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

US President Joe Biden was infected with the corona virus despite full vaccination and double booster.

Update from July 23, 7:09 p.m.: US President Joe Biden’s symptoms due to his coronavirus infection have continued to improve, according to the doctor. The 79-year-old suffers from a sore throat, runny nose, cough and body aches, according to a letter from Presidential Physician Kevin O’Connor released by the White House on Saturday. He’s still hoarse. The symptoms continue to be troublesome. Treatment with the Covid 19 drug Paxlovid will continue.

O’Connor further said that according to the sequenced analysis, Biden was probably infected with the omicron subvariant BA.5, which is currently responsible for 75 to 80 percent of all infections in the United States. The White House announced on Thursday that Biden had been infected with the corona virus, but was continuing to carry out his official duties from isolation.

Biden spoke hoarsely at a virtual meeting with his business team on Friday, which he joined from his living quarters in the White House. “I feel a lot better than I sound,” he said.

Biden reports from isolation: “Get a lot of work done”

Update from July 21, 8:48 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has been optimistic after being infected with the corona virus. “I’m doing well. I’m getting a lot of work done and will continue to do it,” Biden said Thursday in a video posted to his Twitter account from the White House patio. He is double-vaccinated and boosted and his symptoms are mild, Biden said.

The president worked all morning, White House corona coordinator Ashish Jha said at a news conference on Thursday. “He wasn’t even able to finish his breakfast because he was just too busy. I encouraged him to finish his breakfast.”

US President Joe Biden infected with Corona

First report from 21: July 2022:

Munich/Washington – US President Joe Biden was infected with the corona virus despite full vaccination and double booster, the White House announced on Thursday (July 21). The President currently has “very mild symptoms”.

A statement by Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre was posted on the White House website. It said the president would now isolate himself in the White House in accordance with CDC guidelines. He also started taking Paxlovid. This is a drug against the virus.

Joe Biden becomes infected with Corona – US President will isolate himself, but will continue to work

During his isolation, however, he will continue to “fully perform all his duties”. He will take part in the meetings planned for Thursday from his residence by telephone and video conference. Biden visited the state of Massachusetts on Wednesday. The statement therefore said that all close contacts of the President would be informed, including the delegation members on the trip.

For reasons of transparency, the White House wants to report daily on the President’s health. According to the White House, the US Democrat is fully vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots. Most recently, however, there had been an abundance of corona infections in his government and those around him – also among those who had been vaccinated.

Joe Biden infected with Corona – his predecessor Trump had it too

Should Biden be unable to perform his duties at any time due to the infection, Vice President Kamala Harris would have to step in. The 57-year-old had also tested positive for the corona virus in April. Biden is not the first Corona case in the Oval Office.

In 2020, then-incumbent Donald Trump contracted the virus less than five weeks before the presidential election, which Biden emerged victorious from. Trump became infected at a time when vaccines were not yet available. At the time, he had to be hospitalized for a while. (bb with dpa)