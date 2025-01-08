



He Barcelonaafter weeks of uncertainty, effusively celebrated the precautionary measure that the CSD (Superior Sports Council) has given for the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Although both players were left out of the call for the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup against the Athletic Clubyes they will be able to participate in the next duels of the azulgranas.

As confirmed by Hansi Flick, the squad received the news on the way to the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, which caused the team bus to host a wave of congratulations to the two affected athletes. However, it was Joan Laporta who celebrated it the most.

The president, after learning the news, began to hug the rest of the members of the board of directors of the Barça while jumping for joy. He even did a bare sleeve cut.

Laporta has dodged a major bullet, since the opposition and the Barça social masses had been very critical of his figure for the management of the case. Elm. Some groups had even considered presenting a motion of censure. Now and for the moment, the Catalan can breathe easy.