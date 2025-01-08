María Jesús Montero has presented her candidacy in Seville for the general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, making a burning call to unity of the party to win the next regional elections (predictably in 2026). “I want each and every one of us to be committed to a strong, united, cohesive socialist party, with a project, with ideas, in which everyone is essential,” he stated. In front of some 500 activists who have packed the hall of a hotel chosen for the presentation, Montero has encouraged “all progressive people” to join a project that is “a barrier” for that “international climate that is coming.” They will not pass, they will not pass“.

Montero has not made any mention in his speech that he will combine the electoral race in Andalusia with his Responsibilities as Vice President and Minister of Financealthough sources close to him indicated to Europa Press that he works intensely on the budgets and that he hopes that the regional financing and the Catalan quota don’t penalize her. He also did not reveal the names of the people who will make up his team.

Claiming the past

Focused on suturing internal wounds, she has publicly thanked her work “our secretary general, Juan Espadas”, and has vindicated “all the socialist presidents of the Board”with express mention of the judicial ordeal of the ERE case. In the auditorium, in addition to Espadas in a prominent place, general secretaries and representatives of several provinces and practically the entire regional parliamentary group, mayors and public officials from all of Andalusia. Even some of those now considered critics.

Huntsman has taken the opportunity to harshly criticize the PP and the current president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Morenoin health, housing or vocational training: “They should stop confronting and appropriating the merits of the Government of Spain, which is improving people’s lives despite the noise, the fake news, the complaints in the courts. Here “Are they going to teach us what false complaints are? In the end it has become known that they tried to evict the socialists with false news, with court rulings that caused a lot of suffering.”

Emotion

The minister has not hidden that she lives these moments “with a lump in the throat in the most special political moment of my life, in my land, in Andalusia”, to which “I will not return because I never left, I was always here and I always worked for Andalusia”. Insisting that he takes the step forward to lead the party because “Andalusia hurts me.”

And he has constantly highlighted in his speech the unity around his project. “Either everyone contributes their part or it won’t be. We’re going to get it. I come to win. We come to win. “We’re going to win.”

The process

Formally, what Montero has announced is his pre-candidacy. Now you must gather some 5,000 guarantees (12% of the census) to be officially a candidate for the primaries, in the process that will culminate with the Armilla congress in February.

It is still to be decided whether María Jesús Montero reaches the primaries alone or if she will have to compete with Luis Ángel Hierrowho has already made his pre-candidacy official and is gathering endorsements. Hierro already appeared in the previous process against Susana Díaz and Juan Espadas.

Morale injection

The event, to the rhythm of ‘Andalucía’ by Medina Azahara, was held in an atmosphere of frank optimism, after years in which internal differences have been washed away in public with significant friction and electoral defeats In regional, general, municipal and European elections they have taken place one after another.

In addition to the prominent role of Espadas – “yesterday and today he is acting as campaign manager,” party sources commented – the words of Susana Díaz were also celebrated, who in a television program where she regularly appears as a talk show host considered “risky and brave” the Montero candidacy in a party that needs “an enormous task for its reconstruction.” And against Juanma Moreno, who governs with an absolute majority and whose wear and tear is barely detected in the polls.