Antonio Campos signed on as showrunner in October 2022, but his version of the story will not be made. The site’s sources add that a story set in the twisted Gotham Asylum It could still happen in the future, but it could be something different than the current product.

There TV series Of Arkham Asylum which was supposed to expand the Batman universe will no longer be produced from Max, according to a new report from Variety.

What We Know About the Defunct Arkham Asylum Series

The Arkham Asylum series was announced in 2020 and originally had nothing to do with the iconic Batman location. The series was instead initially pitched as a story centered on the Gotham City Police Department, set before the events of The Batman.

Colin Farrell’s The Penguin

A year later it was said that the series would have as starring James Gordonbut director Matt Reeves said in 2022 that the crime series would focus on Arkham Asylum.

The co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn finally clarified that the Arkham Asylum series was separate from the world of The Batman and would take place within the company’s new universe, the DCU.

Clearly none of this must have worked and the project was deleted.

Speaking of TV series, we leave you with the trailer for The Penguin, a spin-off of The Batman.