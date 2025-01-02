He Primitiva draw this Thursday, January 2 of 2025 has left a new millionaire in Spain, although there are no first-class winning tickets (six hits + refund) so the boat for the next draw add now 29 million euros.

Of first category (six hits) there is a correct ticket which has been validated in administration number 28 of Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands), located in Milan, 3 (El Arenal). The winner has won a prize of 1,205,465.31 euros.

In addition, there is another correct ticket from second category (five hits + complementary) validated in administration no. 4 of Monforte de Lemos (Lugo), located at Cardenal Rodrigo de Castro, 43, with a prize of 195,480.86 euros.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a weekon Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, being the most popular draw in Spain.

