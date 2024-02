Friday, February 16, 2024, 7:50 p.m.











Radio host Miguel Massotti, recently retired from the public radio station Onda Regional, has been appointed the new dean of the College of Journalists of the Region of Murcia, leading the only candidacy presented.

Massotti replaces Arturo Andreu, who has been…