Another year, and it’s 12 in a row, the best-selling car in Spain has European origin, one of the most competitive prices of the entire offer and, in the buyer’s mind, with the support of Renault.

In 2013, a model from a brand that was born as “low-cost” and that was not initially planned for sale in “Western” Europe became the best-selling in Spain. At the end of 2024, the same model, the Dacia Sandero, is once again the most registered in Spain during the year. Twelve years in a row as sales leader in Spain. Sandero is on track to set a record.

The version with an engine adapted to LPG as fuel allows us to offer a Sandero with an ECO label

There have been 33,331 registered units, according to Dacia, of the Sandero model throughout 2024. Since the beginning of its commercial career, it has already More than 300,000 have been sold in Spain. Much of its success is the price, which will have attracted many buyers to the dealership for the possibility of opting for the Eco label. Unlike most models, the Sandero achieves this by LPG implementation as an alternative fuel in one of its engines. 77% of LPG cars in the country are sold by Dacia.

Brand of the Renault group with its own strong style

Dacia started in Spain in 2008, with mechanics of Renault origin and a deliberately spartan and unambitious design. As the years went by, the brilliant brand designers develop their own stylewhich would give personality to Dacia and turn it into a sensible proposal and a reference for a Dacia product. great value/price ratio.

Given the rise of SUVs, Dacia made a “cross-over” interpretation, providing a more rugged image and more protections than the conventional Sandero. This Sandero called Stepway has taken 75 percent of sales this year of the model.

Adopting the aesthetics of SUVs, the Dacia Sandero Stepway has taken three quarters of Sandero sales

Another Dacia model, The Duster SUV has taken third place in registrations among B segment SUVs (within the category of private buyers). In this case, the Duster does have hybridization using an electric motor.