At least one person was killed and four were injured after the Russian Navy landing ship Novocherkassk was hit in Crimea, the peninsula in southern Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014. The Kiev Army, which claimed responsibility for the attack, he assured that the ship was destroyed. However, Moscow notes that she only suffered damage. The troops of the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky highlight that the fact could hinder any Russian attempt to seize more Ukrainian territory along the Black Sea coast.

A surprise attack by Ukraine alerted residents of Feodosia, a port city on the Crimean peninsula, a territory annexed by Russia. Guided missiles launched from aircraft caused the destruction of the large Russian landing ship 'Novocherkassk', the troops of the invaded country assured. At least one person was killed and four others were injured.

Although Moscow admitted the attack, it denied that the ship was destroyed and, instead, he assured that he only suffered damage.

“Enormous work has been done. A large assault aircraft carrier was destroyed. And it became part of the 'fleet', to which the missile cruiser Moskva belongs,” said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat.

The operation, he assured, was planned by the Army and other security forces. “A warship was destroyed, most likely a warship with a set of ammunition, a powerful one,” he added.

#Last minute The Ukrainian military has just blown up the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk. If there was a full crew on the ship, it is likely that dozens of Russian sailors would have died. pic.twitter.com/TakzfyRNb8 — UKR 24 News (@UKR_token) December 26, 2023



In several images, a strong explosion is observed, accompanied by a large cloud of smoke emerging from the Russian ship, which would have been loaded with Shahed unmanned drones.

These types of objects have been among the most used in the attacks by Moscow troops against Ukraine. The day before, the Army of the attacked nation indicated that it shot down around 30 Iranian-made Shahed unmanned aircraft.

kyiv's successive attacks on the Russian fleet

Sergei Aksyonov, the governor of Crimea, confirmed the Ukrainian attack. The fire caused in the port area forced the authorities to carry out emergency evacuations.

“The port area is cordoned off. As of this moment, the explosions have ceased and the fire has been contained (…) All relevant emergency services are on the scene,” Aksyonov said in the early hours of Tuesday 26 from December.

Russian authorities reported that the attack was launched from two “enemy” Su-24 aircraft and that they were shot down. However, Ukraine denied that its aircraft had been damaged.

Another Russian ship is on the edge of its fall, meanwhile undermining the aggressor's security reputation in the Black Sea waters. One of its compartments flooded, nearly causing it to capsize near the shores of #NovorossiyskRussia. pic.twitter.com/gYqYVj1rGD — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 4, 2023



The Russian press reported that in recent months Ukrainian attacks with drones have intensified, both in the border areas of their country and in the most remote provinces.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, through a message on Telegram, assured that the Russian fleet “is getting smaller.”

kyiv's military high command recalled that, apart from the destruction of the 'Novocherkassk', Ukraine sank the 'Moskva', the ship considered the flagship of the Russian fleet, in April 2022.

Furthermore, the forces of the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky destroyed, in September 2020, the 'Minsk', a ship of the same importance as the Novocherkassk. Added to this are the assaults that damaged the 'Rostov on Don'.

Russia claims to have successfully completed its 2023 mission

“Thwart Ukraine's counteroffensive.” That would have been the goal of the Russian Armed Forces in 2023. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the mission was completed successfully.

“The main one was to thwart the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, loudly announced by Ukraine and its NATO allies. This task was successfully completed,” he said.

To achieve this objective, he said, an “effective system of defensive lines” was created, plus the “high combat capacity of all units and subunits.” The Minister of Defense emphasized one factor: the “skillful and decisive actions of the defenders of the homeland who dedicatedly guarantee the security of the country and its citizens.”

The day before, Shoigu also announced an important victory for the Russian army in the city of Donetsk, the capture of Marinka. “We have considerably moved the work of Ukrainian artillery away from Donetsk, which will allow us to more effectively defend Donetsk from enemy attacks,” he added.

With Reuters, AFP and local media