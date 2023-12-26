Now that Christmas has come to an end, América is expected to put pressure on the transfer market. Precisely those from the country's capital are working on strengthening the right side right now, because as we have informed you in 90min, the departure of Layún leaves a gap that André Jardine wants to fill with Ricardo Chávez, having already started ongoing negotiations with Atlético de San Luis.
However, the people of the capital should consider negotiating two full-backs for this sector, since it is not ruled out that Kevin Álvarez could make the leap to Europe. According to reports from Aztec Sports. América would have a formal offer on the table from Sevilla for the transfer of the right back.
Although the amount offered is not mentioned, the source assures the figure is “strong”, it meets what they expect within Coapa for the Mexican. With all this, the idea of the Liga MX champion team is to retain Álvarez for at least six more months on the squad, now we will have to wait for Kevin's position on the matter. The Andalusian team has been probing the defender's sporting level for more than a year.
Just over two weeks before the next semester begins, those from Coapa have nothing more than a couple of closed moves, the departure of Miguel Layún after the retirement of the 35-year-old full-back, as well as the renewal of Lichnovsky's loan for at least At least six more months and in any case, those pair of movements were closed before the achievement of title 14 for those from Coapa.
