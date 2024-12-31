Kim Jong-un sends New Year’s letter to Putin to strengthen military cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a New Year’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising to further solidify bilateral military cooperation, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday.

“The New Year 2025 will be recorded as the first year of war victory in the 21st century, when the Russian army and people defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory,” Kim states in the letter sent to Putin, according to information published by the North Korean state agency KCNA.

According to this source, the letter conveys on behalf of Kim “warm greetings and best wishes to the brother Russian people and all the service personnel of the brave Russian Army.”

The North Korean leader also expressed his willingness to strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries and build strong nations in order to achieve “peace and prosperity of the people.”

Last November, North Korea and Russia ratified their strategic partnership treaty, which includes a defense clause and states that if one of the signatory parties is subject to an armed attack, the other will immediately provide military and other assistance.

According to Ukraine and some of its allies, North Korea has already deployed about 11,000 troops to Russia. Some of them have already joined the Russian troops fighting the Ukrainian Army in the Russian region of Kursk, bordering Ukraine and partially occupied by kyiv forces since August.

The secrecy surrounding the North Koreans fighting alongside Russia: “Until they arrived, I thought they were hoaxes”

In a recent report by the Russian TASS agency, Putin mentioned the possibility of both countries holding joint military exercises, which would deepen their military cooperation.