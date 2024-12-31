Neither the Spotify Wrapped nor the announcement of who will be in charge of presenting the Chimes. What truly tells us that the year is about to end is when it is announced Pantone color of the yearwhich will be a trend for the next 12 months. It was at the beginning of December when it was published that Mocha Mousse was going to be the shade of 2025.

With this, neutral beige, bubblegum pink or chocolate brown, three of this year’s star tones, will stop showing off in 2025 to give way to silver, dusty pink and, of course, the warm tone chosen by Pantone, inter alia. This tone, which keeps the trend latte dressing, It will be the protagonist of fashion, beauty and decoration, among other areas.

The neutrality of this proposal makes it one of the most popular for basics, fundamental pieces in any winter dressing room and in capsule wardrobes. Therefore, it is not surprising that the collections are already full of garments featuring the Mocha Mousse tonealthough we have our clear favorite: a Slowlove anorakwhich is now half price at Cortefiel.

A basic coat for less than 50 euros

This coat is quilted and has light thermal padding. Cortefiel





Buy for 49.99 euros



In addition to being the Pantone color of the year, we love this coat for its light paddinga fabric that has already become a classic winter trend. It is made with thermal padding, which makes it a garment with which you can be warm without giving up being elegant. We also loved it because it has a water-repellent treatment that, although it cannot be considered waterproof, is enough to avoid getting wet in the event of unexpected rain.

This is a great opportunity, since the Slowlove garment is on sale at Cortefiel for half the price. It usually costs 100 eurosbut now we get it for 50 which, without a doubt, is a great investment. And finding a good, trendy coat for this price is a great bargain.

How to wear the trend color of 2025

Now that we know that this warm brown will be very present in 2025, we have to know how to wear it to succeed with our wardrobe. It is one of the most flattering and easy to combine shades, since it is part of the neutral tone palette that are part of the wardrobe. In addition, it provides elegance and sophistication.

Therefore, it can be worn both in main garments such as pants, dresses or jackets, as well as in accessories such as bags. Sweaters are other garments in which we can more easily see this mocha mousse that also reaches footwear. And who can resist some style ankle boots? cowboy suede in this tone. Of course, betting on it in coats like the one we have highlighted is a success, in addition to being a very flattering tone for eye shadow or lips.





Meaning of Mocha Mousse, Pantone color 2025

That Pantone has chosen this color for 2025 is no coincidence, since seek harmony and tranquilitytwo characteristics that can also be transmitted by betting on looks of that color. We love its name, which evokes a delicate coffee cream and a delicious chocolate mousse, two sensations that seek well-being.

From Pantone they assure that this color takes us to the everyday pleasures that we should enjoy every day. A classic and unpretentious proposal that, however, is a success to bet on subtlety, luxury and discreet glamor that also connects with the earth.

