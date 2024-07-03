Bringing a child into the world should be one of the most beautiful things in a woman’s life. woman. Unfortunately, not everything always goes as planned. A 30-year-old woman passed away a few weeks after giving birth to her third child.

We are at Lamezia Termea small town located in the province of Catanzaro. It is precisely here that yet another hospital drama occurred which unfortunately cost the life of a woman of only 30 years old. The girl in question had recently given birth to her third child when, suddenly, she passed away following a sickness.

The woman gave birth to her baby around mid-June and as often happens in these cases, she was discharged within a few days. Apparently, however, the girl had accused several ailments once she returned home, which is why the doctors decided to subject her to various exams.

We don’t know exactly what problems arose, but it seems that the same was waiting to be operated to the abdomen following some complications. Unfortunately, however, the conditions of this young mother suddenly worsened, so much so as to cause her death within a few hours.

The news of this woman’s death has shocked everyone, especially her relatives and family members. They struggle to accept how someone can die from these complications in a technological and advanced society like ours.

THE mix-ups among the girl’s relatives, they also turned to the medical staff, which is why the authorities were asked to intervene to try to calm things down. We don’t know much about her, except that she was very young and that she belonged to a Roma ethnicity. The road to the truth is still long, but it seems that the relatives of the victim they turned to a lawyer to obtain justice while in the next few hours it will be carried out the autopsy on the woman’s body.