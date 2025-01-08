He Sevilla FC This winter market has not gotten off to a very good start. The surprise of Flamengo with Juninho has caused the sports management to completely focus on the other incorporation that is more than on track: that of Ruben Vargas. The signing of Augsburg winger responds to one of the requests that García Pimienta has insisted on the most, that of extreme guarantees. The Catalan coach has repeated it ad nauseam, since the departure of Lucas Ocampos, the injury of Ejuke and the retirement of Jesús Navas have left the area quite helpless.

As ABC de Seville has learned, Vargas has given his word to join Sevilla. His entourage ensures that the agreement with the player is total and that the ball is in Augsburg’s court. Sources close to the negotiation confirm that the parties are in tune so that the attacker can be in the Seville capital this weekend. However, caution at Sevilla is maximum, especially after Juninho’s failed operation. The red and white sports management is on guard, but it is hoped that the operation will be closed in the next few hours.

Although at first there was talk of a price that was around 2.5 million euros, it seems that in the end the amount paid by Sevilla will be somewhat lower (just under two million). Vargas ends his contract with the German club this June and Víctor Orta contacted him a few months ago to negotiate. Augsburg intended to keep the player until Junebut Sevilla needs it now and that is what they have been working on these days.

The extreme started being starter at Augsburg this season, but one ankle injury He was removed from the team and from Switzerland’s call-ups in the Nations League. Once recovered, the player has not returned to the starting lineup, although he has enjoyed minutes of competition. The signing of Vargas is one of the priorities of Sevilla’s winter market, in addition to that of the forward. The sports management maintains its intention to incorporate a forward and, depending on the departures, it is not ruled out that another profile will arrive at the club.