The actress Katia Condos and the journalist Federico Salazar are some of the most popular figures on Peruvian television and, in addition to their successful careers, both star in a stable romance that dates back to 2008.

In addition to acting and journalism, the main careers of Katia Condos and Federico Salazar, the celebrities were hosts of the “Little Giants” program. This was their first television project together. But how did their romance start?

Katia Condos and Federico Salazar: beginning of their love story

According to Katia Condos, she met Federico Salazar in a meeting, after they both ended their respective relationships: “ It was at a meal, at the house of a journalist. Soap opera director Luchito Barrios took me. ‘Fede’ arrived with his friends. That night we exchanged phone numbers and there was some interest. Even so, we started slowly because I was terrified of commitment.”

In the first moments of their relationship, both began to go out one to three times a week and although they decided to go slowly, Katia Condos’ fear of commitment complicated their romance on more than one occasion:

“He joked about three times (…) We were already there and suddenly one day he told me ‘I don’t want to be with you anymore.’ That’s what Katia Condos was like,” Federico Salazar revealed with a laugh in an interview with Milagros Leiva on the “Don’t blame the night” program.

Katia Condos and Federico Salazar got married

In October 2008, Katia Condos and Federico Salazar They got married and to date they have completed 14 years of marriage. Together they have three children: Vasco Salazar, Siena Salazar, and Tilsa Salazar.

Katia Condos supported Federico Salazar when he was affected by the coronavirus. Photo: Katia Condos/Instagram

Who was the first wife of Federico Salazar?

Before being married to Katia Condos, Federico Salazar lived in marriage with Carol Núñez, mother of his first two children. In addition to being a communicator, Núñez also studied Business Administration at the Universidad del Pacífico and Marketing at the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola, according to her LinkedIn profile.