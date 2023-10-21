Once again, Karely Ruiz, famous for being one of the most beloved models within the OnlyFans network, captured everyone’s attention, but this time for something other than her content. Chuy López, Mexican regional singer, stated during an interview that the Monterrey singer failed to comply with a contract worth thousands of Mexican pesos.

Chuy is a singer originally from Sonora, Mexico, who composes corridos and has become known thanks to his collaborations with groups such as Dináculos Jr, Alegres del Barranco, Elementos de Culiacán, Grupo Arriesgado, El Rabbanito, among others. Recently, during his participation in the podcast The mafiathe interpreter told of his experience when hiring the model, with whom, he said, he left a bad taste in his mouth.

López mentions that the main idea was to record a music video with Ruiz, because due to a marketing strategy in which he trusted, he preferred to invest in Karely’s image before going on a media tour. As she detailed, The OnlyFans star earned more than 300,000 Mexican pesos, around US$16,649for appearing for a few minutes in said music video.

The official video clip of the song Shot night shows the influencer as the protagonist; However, according to López, the situation was complicated from the beginning. In the interview, she commented that when they picked up Karely in a van that she requested, she didn’t even greet him, so things started to get awkward from the moment he met her.

Why is it said that Karely Ruiz did not comply with the contract?



According to the details given by Chuy López, the content creator did not comply with the contract they established, since in it, they stipulated that she had to promote the music video on her social networks, something she never did: “I told her that the video would be released on the 18th, we are at 22, 23 and no story has been uploaded, I remember and it makes me very angry.”

So far Karely Ruiz has not made any statements regarding this situation. Given this, Chuy regretted that her working relationship with the young woman had taken place in that way, since he assured that they provided her with “the best possible care.”