The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Czech Republic due to fakes about Groza

Charge d’Affaires of the Czech Republic in Moscow, Jan Ondrejk, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), where he was protested due to fakes about an attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Groza, Kharkov region. Information about this on Saturday, October 21st, published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

“The diplomat was firmly pointed out the unseemly role of the Czech Republic in the Ukrainian conflict, active support of Kiev with the goal of “inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia,” pumping up the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons, contributing to the continuation of the conflict and destabilization of the entire region,” the publication says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the Czech Republic’s attempts to act as a champion of human rights and humanitarian values ​​look untenable, since the country turns a blind eye to the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities. In addition, the department called on Prague to stop lecturing others.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador to Prague, Alexander Zmeevsky, was summoned to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the fact that Russia allegedly attacked the village of Groza. Commenting on this, the Russian embassy stated that the Czech side only interpreted a well-known set of Western accusations and demands addressed to Moscow.