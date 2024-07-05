The case of the Presenter Martha Paola Salcedomurdered in Mexico during the night of June 29, continues to provide new updates. This time, due to a statement made by her mother, María Isabel Hernández Navarro. The woman would be accusing her son and Paola’s brother, the soccer player Carlos Salcedo, of being involved in the brutal crime.

The news of Paola Salcedo’s death shocked the sports world and the Mexican population on the night of Saturday, June 29as the woman was attacked by hitmen carrying firearms and shot her in a public space.

It’s known that Salcedo was hit by two bullets while he was with his four-year-old son in the parking lot of the Bardum Circus in the State of Mexico. She was allegedly attacked while standing next to her truck talking on her cell phone.

The case became a media sensation because the woman was a public figure and had gained recognition as a sports show host. In addition, She was the sister of Cruz Azul footballer Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis, with whom she had a son in 2020.

Although, for the moment, the authorities are working on the investigation and are considering different hypotheses regarding the motives for the crime, The victim’s mother came out on Thursday, July 4, to point out that her son and Paola’s brother could be involved.

‘Justice for my daughter’

They are the masterminds behind Paola’s murder

On Thursday afternoon, a new post was made on Paola Salcedo’s Instagram. It features a photo of the presenter with a caption: “The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife Andrea Navarro are the masterminds behind Paola’s murder”.

The same post was replicated on the Instagram stories of Maria Isabel Hernandez, mother of Paola and Carlos Salcedo. “Justice for my daughter,” the woman wrote.

The above refers to the latest professional update of the footballer Carlos Salcedo, who would have asked the Cruz Azul club to facilitate his departure from the team after the murder of his sister Paola occurred.

However, the defender has not given details of his negotiations with the team from the First Division of Mexican football.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Instagram

For his part, athlete Carlos Salcedo posted a photo on his social media an hour later, in which a photo of himself appears with the text: “Thank you all for the support shown at this time.”

It is worth noting that unlike Paola and her mother’s account, Carlos’ profile is the only one verified on the social network Instagram.

Carlos Salcedo Photo:Social networks.

