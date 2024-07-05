The future of Jordi Cortizo remains in the air, because when its exit was hottest Rayados of Monterreynegotiations have stalled and now it is not known if he will leave Nuevo León for the next semester.
What has been made known is the millionaire figure that asks for the set of Fernando Ortiz for its midfielder, especially now that he comes from a very good semester with the team and his recent participation in the America Cup with the Mexican team.
The main candidate to take over Jordi Cortizo is Chivasa club that has already been informed of the desired figure and which seems immovable, which is why there has been no progress in the transaction, just days before the start of the Liga MX.
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivel, Striped has set a price of $10 million for Jordi Cortizoa figure that has already been communicated to Chivas and they have classified it as “unmovable”, so the only way to get rid of it is by paying that total.
“Until Guadalajara Don’t put in the 10 million dollars you are asking for Stripedthey will not even sit down to negotiate. Agent, who is leading the negotiation, has not received a response for days. Chivas“the communicator mentioned on his social networks, so he assured that the negotiation is stalled.
This is the amount you will have to pay Chivas to become the 28 year old young manwhich would be the main bet of the Sacred Flock for next season; however, at this time it seems far from the operation being completed.
Jordi Cortizo landed in Striped in January 2023, after disbursing nearly 5.5 million dollars to Pueblaso the economic ambitions of the Nuevo León team are to almost double their investment from a year and a half ago.
Currently, the youth player of Querétaro It is valued at just 4 million dollarshis highest figure in his career, according to the specialized portal of Transfer marketso Monterrey is taking advantage of the market situation to extract as much as possible.
