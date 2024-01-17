Legal advice

An inquiry was received from a reader in which he said: I contracted to rent a villa, and the contract period was one year, then the landlord, after a month of living in it, asked to cancel the contract. Does he have the right to do so? And if the tenant himself requests to terminate the contract, does he have the right to do so and recover what he owes? Did he pay the landlord with money or checks?

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that lease contracts are subject to special local laws in each emirate in terms of procedures and provisions, so it is necessary to know the applicable law.

According to local rental laws applied in some emirates, the lessor may not terminate the lease contract before the end of its term except for certain reasons, such as the lessee’s failure to pay the rent or subleasing the property without the consent of the lessor and other legally specified cases. Likewise, he may not not renew when The period expires except in certain circumstances, such as his personal need for the property, and after notifying the tenant for a period of 90 days.

If the tenant himself wishes to terminate the contract before the expiry of its term, the landlord is obligated to return the money he paid to the tenant. Al-Sharif said that what has been done is that this is permissible in cases of the landlord’s breach of his obligations, such as failure to deliver the property or its unsuitability for the purpose for which it was leased, but otherwise. Termination shall be done by the tenant, with him bearing the rent until the end of the contract period, meaning that the landlord is not obligated to return what he requested unless the two parties agree or the contract stipulates otherwise.



